Six More Meters Severed Over Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, continued its rigorous operation against illegal gas usage and disconnected six more meters over violations.
The activities aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints.
According to spokespersons, the door-to-door checking of 70 consumers was carried out.Three domestic meters were disconnected over using for commercial purposes. One meter which was taken off was recovered from the consumer and seized.Likewise, two meters which were installed upside down by the consumers were recovered.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers,spokesperson concluded.
