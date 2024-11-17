Open Menu

Six More Metres Severed Over Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, continued its rigorous operation against illegal gas usage and disconnected six more meters over violations.

The activities aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints.

In a recent operation, two meters were disconnected using compressors for getting gas. Another meter was found in use at an unauthorized location and was promptly disconnected.

One meter was cut off over illegal shifting while one meter located away from the service line was also disconnected.

Likewise, one meter was found installed with PVC riser pipe also removed for violating regulations.

In a proactive door-to-door inspection, the task force checked 105 suspicious domestic gas meters to ensure compliance and curb any potential misuse.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

APP/sak

