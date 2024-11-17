Six More Metres Severed Over Violations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, continued its rigorous operation against illegal gas usage and disconnected six more meters over violations.
The activities aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints.
In a recent operation, two meters were disconnected using compressors for getting gas. Another meter was found in use at an unauthorized location and was promptly disconnected.
One meter was cut off over illegal shifting while one meter located away from the service line was also disconnected.
Likewise, one meter was found installed with PVC riser pipe also removed for violating regulations.
In a proactive door-to-door inspection, the task force checked 105 suspicious domestic gas meters to ensure compliance and curb any potential misuse.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four journalists gets financial assistance2 minutes ago
-
Ranjha visits kisan card center2 minutes ago
-
One killed, four injured in van-trailer collision in Ghotki12 minutes ago
-
Girls badminton competition held at GCWUS12 minutes ago
-
M-2 opened for public12 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kalat42 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah observed42 minutes ago
-
Forging new paths: Green Tourism, GRCP partner for sustainable cultural preservation42 minutes ago
-
Smoky vehicles fined1 hour ago
-
Wheat growers urged to use nitro-phos1 hour ago
-
DPO holds open court1 hour ago
-
30 brick kilns demolished1 hour ago