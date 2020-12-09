Six more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Another six patiens including a female and five male has fallen prey to against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 301 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Nighat Perveen (45) M. Maqsood (65) M.

Faisal ( 37) M. Ashiq (85) M. Shafi (75)and Nazeer Ahmed (50) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Five victims belonged to Multan while one hailed from Vehari, he informed.

Eighty-six patients are positive and 57 are suspected out of total 165 cases , he said.

21 positive patients are serious while three are on invasive ventilator, the focal person concluded.