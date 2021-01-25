Six more patients fall prey to COVID in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Another six patiens including three women and as many men lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to about 390 since March last year.

Nishtar hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said on Monday that Sughran Mai (55) Kishwar Bibi (92) Manzooran Mai (70) M. Zaffar (73) Saad Wali Khan (80) and Abdul Hafeez (70) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Four victims hailed from Multan and one each belonged to Khanewal and Muzaffargarh, he informed.

Twenty-eight patients are positive, 16 are suspected out of total 94 cases , he said.