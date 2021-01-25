UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six More Patients Fall Prey To COVID In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

Six more patients fall prey to COVID in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Another six patiens including three women and as many men lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to about 390 since March last year.

Nishtar hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said on Monday that Sughran Mai (55) Kishwar Bibi (92) Manzooran Mai (70) M. Zaffar (73) Saad Wali Khan (80) and Abdul Hafeez (70) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Four victims hailed from Multan and one each belonged to Khanewal and Muzaffargarh, he informed.

Twenty-eight patients are positive, 16 are suspected out of total 94 cases , he said.

Related Topics

Multan Khanewal Muzaffargarh March Women From

Recent Stories

Aliya Riaz hopeful of finishing ODI series on a hi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani diplomats will not participate in ceremo ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs kicks off UAE Customs Week activitie ..

11 minutes ago

Charlotte McGarry bags 10K Run honours in Stage 2 ..

19 minutes ago

PTI may put Pakistan “in grave danger” by comm ..

21 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 98.77 million

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.