Six More People Dead In Balochistan, Tally Reaches To 176: PDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 11:26 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that six more people have been dead due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the total to 176 people

According to data shared by the PDMA six more people, including five men and one woman, have lost their lives due to floods in different regions of Balochistan.

PDMA said that a total of 176 people have been reported dead amid the heavy rains and floods in the province. The total includes 77 men, 44 women and 55 children, PDMA said.

Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

Another 75 people, including 48 men, 11 women and 16 children, were injured due to the floods.

The PDMA reported that a total of 18,087 homes were damaged or demolished due to the floods in the province. Six different highways with 670 km length and 16 bridges were damaged due to the floods, it added.

Additionally, a total of 23,013 cattle also lost their lives due to the catastrophe while 1,98,461 acres of crops were destroyed amid the natural disaster, the PDMA added.

Tube wells, solar panels and other forms of communications are severely damaged due to the rains.

