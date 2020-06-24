Six more Police officials test positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Six more Police officials have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad district. According to a report , Assistant Sub Inspector Muzafar Abro, ASI Muzafar Shaikh, ASI Allah Wasayo and three police constables Hakim Zardari, Yaseen and Bachal have been tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

All the six Police officials were isolated at their homes, the report said. Earlier, the test of SHO Qasimabad Sagheer Hussain Sangi had turned out to be positive a week ago. Above mentioned Police officials belonged to Qasimabad and Bhitai Nagar Police stations.