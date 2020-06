Six more Police officials test positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Six more Police officials have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad district. According to a report , Assistant Sub Inspector Muzafar Abro, ASI Muzafar Shaikh, ASI Allah Wasayo and three police constables Hakim Zardari, Yaseen and Bachal have been tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

All the six Police officials were isolated at their homes, the report said. Earlier,the test of SHO Qasimabad Sagheer Hussain Sangi had turned out to be positive a week ago. Above mentioned Police officials belonged to Qasimabad and Bhitai Nagar Police stations.