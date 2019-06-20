UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six More Polythene Bags Manufacturing Units Sealed In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

Six more polythene bags manufacturing units sealed in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar sealed six more polythene shopping bags manufacturing factories and took thousands of kilograms plastic shopping bags into possession during the ongoing crackdown against polythene shopping bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed six more polythene shopping bags manufacturing factories and took thousands of kilograms plastic shopping bags into possession during the ongoing crackdown against polythene shopping bags.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar conducted raids in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and sealed two plastic shopping bags manufacturing units and also took thousands of kilograms plastic bags into possession.

Similarly, AAC Town-II, Mina Zahir and AAC Town-IV, Asif Iqbal carried out operation against plastic bags manufacturing units on Charsadda Road and sealed two units while AAC Sara Tawab Omar sealed two factories on Kohat Road.

Meanwhile, an awareness walk against the use of polythene shopping bags was also organized under the auspices of the district administration in Town-III. AAC Sara Tawab Omar led the walk. On this occasion, the participants were briefed about the negative impacts of the use of plastic shopping bags.

The crackdown against plastic shopping bags is being carried out in wake of the ban imposed by the provincial government against its use and the district administration carrying operation to implement the ban in letter and spirit.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned the trading community to instead of polythene shopping bags they should promote the use of bio-degradable shopping bags. Otherwise stern action would be taken against them that besides taking the stock of the available plastic shopping bags into possession also include the imprisonment of proprietors of shops.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Kohat Charsadda Government

Recent Stories

Putin Expects to Continue Dialogue on Peace Treaty ..

10 seconds ago

Saad Rafique attends National Assembly Session aft ..

12 seconds ago

NAB chairman resolves over 3,000 complaints throug ..

16 seconds ago

Third part of movie 'Jawani Pher Nahi Aani' in the ..

18 seconds ago

Albanian police make arrests after clashes at poll ..

6 minutes ago

Death of Dr. Moonis Ahmer's mother mourned

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.