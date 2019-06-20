Six more polythene bags manufacturing units sealed in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed six more polythene shopping bags manufacturing factories and took thousands of kilograms plastic shopping bags into possession during the ongoing crackdown against polythene shopping bags.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar conducted raids in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and sealed two plastic shopping bags manufacturing units and also took thousands of kilograms plastic bags into possession.

Similarly, AAC Town-II, Mina Zahir and AAC Town-IV, Asif Iqbal carried out operation against plastic bags manufacturing units on Charsadda Road and sealed two units while AAC Sara Tawab Omar sealed two factories on Kohat Road.

Meanwhile, an awareness walk against the use of polythene shopping bags was also organized under the auspices of the district administration in Town-III. AAC Sara Tawab Omar led the walk. On this occasion, the participants were briefed about the negative impacts of the use of plastic shopping bags.

The crackdown against plastic shopping bags is being carried out in wake of the ban imposed by the provincial government against its use and the district administration carrying operation to implement the ban in letter and spirit.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned the trading community to instead of polythene shopping bags they should promote the use of bio-degradable shopping bags. Otherwise stern action would be taken against them that besides taking the stock of the available plastic shopping bags into possession also include the imprisonment of proprietors of shops.