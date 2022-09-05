UrduPoint.com

Six More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 09:53 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Six new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35956 in the province here on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 1621162 people were screened for the virus, out of which six more tested positive.

As many as 35564 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

