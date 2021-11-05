UrduPoint.com

Six More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 6 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 928 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 227 while 25,602 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 39 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 19 at DHQ Hospital and 7 at General Hospital. He further said that 84 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

