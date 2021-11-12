Six more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

As many as 6 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 6 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson 1381 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 157 while 25,727 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital,52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad forCOVID-19 patients.