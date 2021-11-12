UrduPoint.com

Six More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Six more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

As many as 6 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 6 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson 1381 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 157 while 25,727 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital,52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad forCOVID-19 patients.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Best healthcare services to be ensured for people: ..

Best healthcare services to be ensured for people: Dr. Faisal Sultan

9 minutes ago
 Book on 'Bhanbhore' need of the hour: Syed Sardar ..

Book on 'Bhanbhore' need of the hour: Syed Sardar Shah

10 minutes ago
 CPEC projects to open new vistas of progress and p ..

CPEC projects to open new vistas of progress and prosperity in AJK: AJK PM

10 minutes ago
 Blinken says Qatar to handle US interests in Afgha ..

Blinken says Qatar to handle US interests in Afghanistan

10 minutes ago
 Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

15 minutes ago
 APEC Leaders Agree to Help Restore Cross-Border Tr ..

APEC Leaders Agree to Help Restore Cross-Border Travel

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.