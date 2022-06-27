UrduPoint.com

Six More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Six new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35531 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1537138 people were screened for the virus, out of which six more were reported positive.

As many as 35136 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

