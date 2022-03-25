UrduPoint.com

Six More Tested Positive For Fatal Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Six more tested positive for fatal coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Six more patients were tested positive for the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with two belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantt and Taxila while one of each case had arrived from Rawal town and Potohar town.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center on Friday, three confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including one in the Institute of Urology, Fauji Foundation, and Bilal Hospital each.

The report updated that two patients were stable, and one was on double oxygen support.

"As many as 6,557,799 people, including 44,710 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive fromMarch 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,661 samples were collected, out of which 1,655 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.36 percent.

