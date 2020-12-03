Six Motorcycle Thieves Arrested, Four Stolen Motorcycles, Snatched Mobile Phone Recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

The Saddar, Bin Qasim and Baldia Divisions of Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Thursday claimed to have arrested six motorcycle thieves, recovered four stolen motorcycles and a snatched mobile phone from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Saddar, Bin Qasim and Baldia Divisions of Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Thursday claimed to have arrested six motorcycle thieves, recovered four stolen motorcycles and a snatched mobile phone from their possession.

Arrested accused Rao Adnan s/o Sher Afgan, Ayoub s/o Mehboob, Muhammad Ali s/o Khurshid Ali, Shehzad s/o Shafi, Zeeshan s/o Muzaffar and Sajid s/o Ziyarat Gul were habitual criminals and used to lift motorcycles on daily basis, said a press note.

They had been arrested earlier also and hold criminal record.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles lifted from jurisdictions of different Police Stations (PS) bearing registration numbers KDJ-2183 stolen from the limits PS Frere, BRL-439 from PS Malir Cantt., KFH-8753 from PS Madina Colony and KKR-7121 from PS SITE-A.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.