Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police on Friday announced that six sections of the motorways would be closed from Friday night at 8 pm due to maintenance and repair works.

According to Motorway police North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, M-1: Islamabad to Peshawar, M-2: Islamabad to Lahore, M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M-14: Dera Ismail Khan to Hakla and M-11: Lahore to Sialkot would be closed for maintenance.

He advised the public to avoid unnecessary travelling and contact helpline No 130 for further information.