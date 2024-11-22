Six Motorway Sections To Be Closed For Maintenance
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 07:28 PM
National Highways and Motorway Police on Friday announced that six sections of the motorways would be closed from Friday night at 8 pm due to maintenance and repair works
According to Motorway police North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, M-1: Islamabad to Peshawar, M-2: Islamabad to Lahore, M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M-14: Dera Ismail Khan to Hakla and M-11: Lahore to Sialkot would be closed for maintenance.
He advised the public to avoid unnecessary travelling and contact helpline No 130 for further information.
