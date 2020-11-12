Six mound unhygienic meat recovered, disposed-off

Livestock department raided at Daira Deen Panah area on Thursday and seized six mound unhygienic meat

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Livestock department raided at Daira Deen Panah area on Thursday and seized six mound unhygienic meat.

According to details, Veterinary doctor Ikram Khan Sumbal has raided against butchers namely Kamran and Nouman at Daira Deen Panah area on public complaints and caught them red handed while selling unhygienic meat.

The butchers concerned managed to flee from there.

The Livestock staff disposed off the recovered meat while application submitted with Daira Deen Panah police station for lodging case against the accused.

The local people informed that the butchers were busy in selling the unhygienic meat at Daira and Kot Addu areas from long time.

