UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six MWMC Retired Workers Get Rs 1.5 Mln Dues Cheques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Six MWMC retired workers get Rs 1.5 mln dues cheques

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration cleared dues of six retired employees and handed over cheques worth Rs 1.5 million to them here on Saturday.

Newly posted Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar ordered to release the funds of workers' dues and clear outstanding amount of retired employees.

He directed to provide cheques to workers at their door steps saying that timely provision of dues is right of workers, said a news release issued here.

MD MWMC acknowledged services of retired employees and said they performed their duties dedicatedly .

Deputy Commissioner Multan, Aamer Khattak had directed to resolve the issues faced by the company workers on priority.

The retired workers who received cheques included Muhammad Iqbal, Haleema bibi, Muhammad Tufail, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain and Muhammad Zafar.

Related Topics

Multan Company Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 December 2020

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

12 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

12 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

12 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.