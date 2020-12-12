Six MWMC retired workers get Rs 1.5 mln dues cheques

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration cleared dues of six retired employees and handed over cheques worth Rs 1.5 million to them here on Saturday.

Newly posted Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar ordered to release the funds of workers' dues and clear outstanding amount of retired employees.

He directed to provide cheques to workers at their door steps saying that timely provision of dues is right of workers, said a news release issued here.

MD MWMC acknowledged services of retired employees and said they performed their duties dedicatedly .

Deputy Commissioner Multan, Aamer Khattak had directed to resolve the issues faced by the company workers on priority.

The retired workers who received cheques included Muhammad Iqbal, Haleema bibi, Muhammad Tufail, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain and Muhammad Zafar.