Six nabbed over decanting, selling loose petrol in Faisalabad

Police have arrested six shopkeepers for selling loose petrol and decanting of LPG from various parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) -:Police have arrested six shopkeepers for selling loose petrol and decanting of LPG from various parts of the city.

According to police, Asif, Zubair, Ashraf were arrested over gas decanting while Younas, Shakeel andshoaib were nabbed for selling loose petrol illegally.

Meanwhile, Fesco teams detected power pilferage at two different places and initiated legal action against the accused including Siddique Khan of Saifabad and Khadim Hussain of Muzaffar Colony.Both had installed direct connections.