UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Narcotic Pushers Held In Chaman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:49 PM

Six narcotic pushers held in Chaman

Levies force arrested six narcotic sellers and recovered 2.5 kg chars and a pistol from their possession in an encounter during operation against narcotics sellers in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Levies force arrested six narcotic sellers and recovered 2.5 kg chars and a pistol from their possession in an encounter during operation against narcotics sellers in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Assistant Commissioner Chaman Yasir Iqbal Dashti along with Tehsildar Chaman Abdul Razzaq told that on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah District Major Retired Basheer Ahmed Khan, Levies force has started crackdown operation against narcotic sellers and conducted raids at different areas of the district.

He said Levies force apprehended six narcotics pushers during exchanging of firing and recovered 2.5 kg chars and a pistol from their possession.

The Assistant Commissioner said crackdown would be continued till elimination of narcotics dealers in the area in order to save new generation from menace of narcotics. He also urged public to play their due role to inform Levies force about them, so that they would take action against them for eradication of narcotics.

The apprehended narcotics sellers are being interrogated, he said.

Related Topics

Firing Chaman Abdul Razzaq From

Recent Stories

Bajaur people welcome PM's address to nation

42 seconds ago

Chad jails 243 rebels over February incursion from ..

44 seconds ago

Rain, wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered plac ..

45 seconds ago

Shifa introduces TLA system

47 seconds ago

26,000 bodies remain unidentified in Mexico due t ..

4 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya Head Kiselev Stresses Rap Koktebe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.