Six narcotic pushers held in Chaman

(@FahadShabbir)

Levies force arrested six narcotic sellers and recovered 2.5 kg chars and a pistol from their possession in an encounter during operation against narcotics sellers in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Levies force arrested six narcotic sellers and recovered 2.5 kg chars and a pistol from their possession in an encounter during operation against narcotics sellers in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Assistant Commissioner Chaman Yasir Iqbal Dashti along with Tehsildar Chaman Abdul Razzaq told that on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah District Major Retired Basheer Ahmed Khan, Levies force has started crackdown operation against narcotic sellers and conducted raids at different areas of the district.

He said Levies force apprehended six narcotics pushers during exchanging of firing and recovered 2.5 kg chars and a pistol from their possession.

The Assistant Commissioner said crackdown would be continued till elimination of narcotics dealers in the area in order to save new generation from menace of narcotics. He also urged public to play their due role to inform Levies force about them, so that they would take action against them for eradication of narcotics.

The apprehended narcotics sellers are being interrogated, he said.