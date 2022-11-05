Six narcotics dealers arrested; NET seizes 2.5 kg hashish

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) arrested six narcotics dealers and recovered 2.5 kilograms of hashish and other narcotics items from their possession during ongoing operations against the menace of narcotics and drugs across the district here on Saturday.

According to police, police personnel along with the NET team conducted operation against narcotics in various areas of the district.

The Yarik Police SHO, Cantt Police SHO Gulsher Khan and SHO Daraban Police Rasheed Khan while taking action in their respective areas arrested six drug dealers.

The police collectively recovered 2.5 kilogram hashish, 151 gram Ice drug and 222 gram of heroin.

The police registered separate cases and started further formalities.