UrduPoint.com

Six Narcotics Dealers Arrested; NET Seizes 2.5 Kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Six narcotics dealers arrested; NET seizes 2.5 kg hashish

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) arrested six narcotics dealers and recovered 2.5 kilograms of hashish and other narcotics items from their possession during ongoing operations against the menace of narcotics and drugs across the district here on Saturday.

According to police, police personnel along with the NET team conducted operation against narcotics in various areas of the district.

The Yarik Police SHO, Cantt Police SHO Gulsher Khan and SHO Daraban Police Rasheed Khan while taking action in their respective areas arrested six drug dealers.

The police collectively recovered 2.5 kilogram hashish, 151 gram Ice drug and 222 gram of heroin.

The police registered separate cases and started further formalities.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From

Recent Stories

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punja ..

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

1 hour ago
 Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

1 hour ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

2 hours ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

3 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.