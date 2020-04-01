UrduPoint.com
Six New Corona Cases Take Tally To 171

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:06 AM

The results of six corona suspects from Nagar district were Tuesday found positive at NIH Islamabad thus taking the total number of corona patients to 171 with 166 positive case, Gilgit-Baltistant health department revealed

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The results of six corona suspects from Nagar district were Tuesday found positive at NIH Islamabad thus taking the total number of corona patients to 171 with 166 positive case, Gilgit-Baltistant health department revealed.

According to the departmental figure, six new suspected cases were reported from Baltistan region during the last 24 hours, adding that Kharmang district is the most affected area of GB.

It further revealed that until now four persons had recovered and two deaths were reported.

The corona suspected persons have been shifted to Skardu from Mehdiabad quarantine during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the lockdown across GB was implemented in letter and spirit and the whole region was giving a deserted look due to closure of markets, bazaars and tourists resorts.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) started flight operation between Skardu and Islamabad on Tuesday but public transport remained closed. The local people were facing hardships due to shortage of gasoline in the area.

