Six new judges appointed in AJK High Court

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary on Friday appointed six new judges in the high court on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the capacity of chairman Kashmir Council

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary on Friday appointed six new judges in the high court on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the capacity of chairman Kashmir Council.

The notification issued by the Law Department sated that It may be recalled that the apex court has been facing the shortage of judges since long as the court comprised only on chief justice due to lingering appointments after 4 judges appointed during the tenure of previous government had to leave due to a judgment of the apex court declaring their appointments unlawful.

The newly appointed judges include 4 from standing counsels of the supreme court of AJK and 2 on district and session judges quota taking the total strength of the high court to seven including chief justices who was appointed during the previous PML (N) government's tenure.

Those who are appointed as judge of the High Court included Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Khan, advocate supreme court AJK, Syed Shahid Bhar Advocate Supreme court AJK, Ch. Khalid Rasheed, Advocate Supreme court, Mr. Muhammad Habib Zia advocate supreme court AJK, Sardar Liaqat Hussain, district and session judge and Mian Arif Hussain district and session judge.

The Chief Justice of high court in Muzaffarabad will administer oath to the judges of their office on Saturday.