Six New Patrolling Posts To Be Established In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:31 PM

Six new patrolling posts to be established in Faisalabad

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police will establish six news posts to control highway crimes at maximum extent in Faisalabad region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police will establish six news posts to control highway crimes at maximum extent in Faisalabad region.

The posts will be set up Ring Road Bypass, Chiniot-Bhowana Road, Chiniot-Jhumra Road, Sandala Road Chak Bahadur, Jhang-LalianRoad Chak Durkhana and Chak No.242-JB Bhowana Road Painsara,said PHP spokesman here on Saturday.

