Six Newly Appointed Judges Of AJK High Court Sworn In

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Six newly-inducted judges of the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Saturday took over the oath of their respective offices

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) : Six newly-inducted judges of the High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Saturday took over the oath of their respective offices.

Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja administered oath to six newly-appointed judges to the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed, Justice Muhammad Ejaz Khan, Justice Syed Shahid Bahar, Justice Muhammad Habib Zia, Justice Sardar Liaqat Hussain and Justice Mian Arif Hussain, as judges of the High Court of AJK in a special ceremony held at the AJK High Court Building in the State metropolis.

The AJK government Friday announced the appointments of the above six judges to the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Article (02-A) of Article 43 of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Interim Constitution, 1974, the President (of AJK) on the advice of the Chairman Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, is pleased to appoint the following as judges of the High Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir", an official notification issued by Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department of Azad Govt. of the State of Jammu & Kashmir had said on Friday.

"This notification shall take effect on and from the date , the newly appointed judges take upon themselves the oath of their offices", it added.

Earlier, Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs AJK government Muhammad Irshad Qureshi read the notification about appointment of the new judges of the AJK High Court.

The swearing in ceremony was attended among others by AJK ministers Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and Dewan Ali Chughtai, besides office bearers of the AJK Supreme and High Courts Bar Associations, AJK Bar Council and Central Bar Association Muzaffarabad and District Bar Associations besides other members of the legal fraternity from various parts of AJK and the elite from various segments of the local civil society of AJK including the State Capital town.

All the newly-appointed judges of the AJK HC have long distinguished career in the legal field.

It may be recalled that over 08 positions of the judges to the High Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir were lying vacant for over past 15 months causing judicial crises in Azad Jammu Kashmir following continual delay in delivery of justice through disposal of over 20 thousands of under-trial and pending cases in the AJK HC besides the subordinate courts across Azad Jammu & Kashmir � causing exceptional mental and financial tension and unrest among the litigants as well as the local legal fraternity.

