Six Newly-confirmed Lahore High Court (LHC) Judges Take Oath

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Six newly-confirmed Lahore High Court (LHC) judges take oath

The newly-confirmed six judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday took oath of their office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The newly-confirmed six judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday took oath of their office.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered oath to the judges in a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge.

LHC judges, Advocate General Punjab, Federal and provincial law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

The judges included Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram.

