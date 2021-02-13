Six nursing students injured in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Six students of the Nursing College and Allied Health Sciences school of Lahore General Hospital were injured in an accident when they were on way to Nishtar Town in connection with the typhoid vaccination campaign.

According to the LGH sources on Saturday, the injured were shifted to the LGH after a collision of the vehicle.

On information, Principal PGMI Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar reached the emergency department with Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq and other doctors.

Professor Al-freed Zafar said he would personally monitor the matter and all possiblefacilities would be extended to the nursing students.