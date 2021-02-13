UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Nursing Students Injured In Accident

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Six nursing students injured in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Six students of the Nursing College and Allied Health Sciences school of Lahore General Hospital were injured in an accident when they were on way to Nishtar Town in connection with the typhoid vaccination campaign.

According to the LGH sources on Saturday, the injured were shifted to the LGH after a collision of the vehicle.

On information, Principal PGMI Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar reached the emergency department with Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq and other doctors.

Professor Al-freed Zafar said he would personally monitor the matter and all possiblefacilities would be extended to the nursing students.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Vehicle Abdul Razzaq All

Recent Stories

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

14 minutes ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

23 minutes ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

23 minutes ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

36 minutes ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

37 minutes ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.