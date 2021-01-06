Six of a family die due to suffocation in mansehra

At least six people from the same family were suffocated to death when they forgot to switch off the burning gas heater exhausted all the oxygen in their room, police said here on Wednesday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :At least six people from the same family were suffocated to death when they forgot to switch off the burning gas heater exhausted all the oxygen in their room, police said here on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred in Thakra Mera area here on Panu Road.

Police said a woman and her son along with his wife and three minor children died in the sad incident.

Large number of local people upon receiving information reached the place and shifted the bodies to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra.

Later, after completion of medico-legal formalities the bodies of the deceased were shifted to native village and handed over to the heirs for funeral and burial.

The dead included Hajra Bibi (76), Muhammad Afzal (38), Abida Bibi (30), Saim (7), Noor (4) and Enam (six month).