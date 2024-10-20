Six of a family injured in Bannu cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) At least six members of a family including women and children were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Bannu district on Sunday morning.

Police said the incident occurred in Baghban Nagar area of Bannu district where a gas cylinder exploded during breakfast making.

Six members of the family including women and children were injured in the blast and shifted to DHQ Hospital Bannu.