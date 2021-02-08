Six Of A Family Injured In Cylinder Blast In Peshawar
Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:29 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least six members of a family were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded in a house at Kohat Road here on Monday.
Officials of Rescue 1122 said six people including a man, his wife, two sons and two daughters were injured in a cylinder blast before the breakfast.
The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.