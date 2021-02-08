Six of a family injured in cylinder blast in peshawar

At least six members of a family were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded in a house at Kohat Road here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least six members of a family were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded in a house at Kohat Road here on Monday.

Officials of Rescue 1122 said six people including a man, his wife, two sons and two daughters were injured in a cylinder blast before the breakfast.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.