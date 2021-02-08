UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Of A Family Injured In Cylinder Blast In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:29 PM

Six of a family injured in cylinder blast in peshawar

At least six members of a family were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded in a house at Kohat Road here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least six members of a family were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded in a house at Kohat Road here on Monday.

Officials of Rescue 1122 said six people including a man, his wife, two sons and two daughters were injured in a cylinder blast before the breakfast.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured LPG Road Wife Man Kohat Reading Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan win Test series against South Africa

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

24 seconds ago

England stretch lead to 360 in India Test

26 seconds ago

Myanmar state TV warns of 'action' against threats ..

28 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $58.92 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

Supreme Leader of Iran Delivered Message for Putin ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.