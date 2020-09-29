UrduPoint.com
Six Of A Family Killed In Car-trailer Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:41 PM

Six of a family killed in car-trailer collision

At least six members of a family,including two men,three women and a minor boy,were killed when a trailer turned over on a car near Ravi bridge,Faisalabad road, Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :At least six members of a family,including two men,three women and a minor boy,were killed when a trailer turned over on a car near Ravi bridge,Faisalabad road, Chichawatni.

According to Rescue-1122 source here on Tuesday,a speeding trailer over turned on a car due to tyre burst near Ravi bridge,Faisalabad road.

Consequently,all six riders of a car killed on the spot.

The victims were- Zeeshan (22) s/o Ashraf,Khadim Hussain (40) s/o Ali Muhammad,Zubaida (55) w/o Ashraf, Mehreen (22) w/o Zeehsan,Danial (5) s/o Adnan.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to local hospital for further medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident and started investigation.

