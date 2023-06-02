UrduPoint.com

Six Of A Family Killed In Kot Addu Incident Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Six of a family killed in Kot Addu incident laid to rest

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Six members of a family killed in a house explosion in Daira Din Panah were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard at Basiti Lutfabad here on Friday.

A large number of locals, politicians, district administrative officers and other attended the funeral prayers held at Pul Chajrawali.

Moving scenes were witnessed after the funeral of the ill-fated family.

Later, the bodies were lowered to graves.

DSP Kot Addu, Sana Ullah Khan, said that a case has been registered against an unknown accused under police supervision keeping in view the reservations of the heirs.

At least six people including two women and a minor were killed while another three persons sustained injuries as a result of an explosion at a junkyard room of a house in Daira Din Pannah on Thursday morning.

The police handed over the bodies after the postmortem to the heirs yesterday.

