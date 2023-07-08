Six of family buried alive in house roof collapse in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :At least six members of a family are trapped under the debris of a two-storey house building that collapsed in Shahdara Town area of Lahore early Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, six members of a family, a couple and their four children, were sleeping on the ground floor of the building when the incident took place and injured two persons, a private news channel reported.

The family members who were asleep got trapped under the debris. The roof collapse spread confusion and panic in the neighbourhood.

The local people rushed towards the site and called rescue officials 1122.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Rescue teams have pulled out 6 injured persons from the wreckage and shifted two critically injured persons to nearbyhospital.