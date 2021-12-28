Six of family die of suffocation in Hangu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Six members of a family died of suffocation caused by gas leakage in room located in Gulshan Colony Hangu on early Tuesday morning.

According to source, police said the victims included a man his wife, mother and children.

Due to the closure of the door and windows of the room, the gas filled in the room resulting death, police added.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted bodies to Hospital where doctors confirmed suffocation as the cause of the death.