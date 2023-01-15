Six of family died in Quetta gas leak blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :At least six members of a family, including children, died in a gas blast within the precinct of Satellite Town Police Station of Quetta, police said on Sunday.

Police sources said the blast occurred when the ill-fated family tried to switch on a heater.

As a result, the man, his wife and four children died instantly.

Soon after the mishap, the injured were moved to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities. Later, after necessary action, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

It may be recalled that most parts of Balochistan, are experiencing a severe cold, with the mercury dropping from -10 °C to -15 °C in many areas, including Quetta.