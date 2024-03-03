Six of family died in roof collapse incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) At least six persons of a family including two women and two children buried alive when roof of their mud house caved in due to heavy rain coupled with snow in Bazar Zakhakhel Jaroobi.

According to the district police and administration, roof of the house of Gul Muhammad collapsed due to the burden of heavy snow accumulated at the top.

Local people started rescue operation and managed to pull out the dead bodies under the debris.