Six of family injured in Kasur roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Atleast six people including four children were injured when the roof of a house they were living was collapsed in due to heavy rain at Gulberg Colony Kasur on Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the family was sleeping when a wall of the adjoining house fell on them, as a result six people were buried under the rubble, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved injured from the rubble and shifted them to nearby hospital.