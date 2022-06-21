UrduPoint.com

Six Of Family Injured In Kasur Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Six of family injured in Kasur roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Atleast six people including four children were injured when the roof of a house they were living was collapsed in due to heavy rain at Gulberg Colony Kasur on Tuesday morning.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the family was sleeping when a wall of the adjoining house fell on them, as a result six people were buried under the rubble, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved injured from the rubble and shifted them to nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Kasur Gulberg Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2022

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st June 2022

12 minutes ago
 'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says ..

'Govt earmarked big budget for agri sector', says Governor

9 hours ago
 Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea off ..

Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea official

9 hours ago
 Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake dist ..

Predawn monsoon rains continued in AJK's lake district of Mirpur

9 hours ago
 Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring inves ..

Chairman BOI invite Saudi investors to bring investment in Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.