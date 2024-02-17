Open Menu

Six Of Family Killed In Road Mishap In Muridke

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) At least six members of a family were killed and three others were wounded in a road accident in Muridke on late Friday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Rayanpur area of Muridke where a rashly driven mini-truck collided head-on with a car, killing six people on the spot and injuring three others, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. The deceased reportedly included a woman and three children.

