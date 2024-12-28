Open Menu

Six Of Lahore Family Killed In Tandlianwala Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Six of Lahore family killed in Tandlianwala road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) At least six members of the same family, including women and children were killed on the spot, while three others were injured in a devastating collision between their car and a tractor trolley in Tandlianwala, Punjab province in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the impact of the collision was so severe that six family members lost their lives instantly, private news channel reported.

The family, hailing from Lahore was traveling when the tragic accident occurred.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where they were provided medical attention before being shifted to Faisalabad due to their critical condition.

Police have seized the tractor trolley, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

