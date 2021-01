(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Six persons of a family were injured when their car met skidded off due to over speeding near Motorway Toll Plaza here on Thursday.

According to police, the injured included Idrees his wife Amina, and four children Bakhatyar, Iqra , Saliha and Aisi.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital.