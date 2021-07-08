Six officers removed on public complaints

As many as six officers have been removed from their posts on public complaints and negligence of duties on direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his DG Khan visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as six officers have been removed from their posts on public complaints and negligence of duties on direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his DG Khan visit.

On his direction, Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Muzaffargarh Imran Shams and DG Khan's Tehsildar Aftab Iqbal, Director Anti-corruption Hafiz Ahmed Tariq, XEN Highways Gulfam Iqbal, MS teaching hospital Dr Athar Farooq, Superintendent central jail Yasir Khan had been removed from their posts.

The CM had made it clear that the officers failing to take timely actions for the solution of public problems have no place in Punjab.

He said, "Officers must have to deliver while setting aside the tradition of colonial mindset." Immediate action will be taken if any negligence was found anywhere, he warned.

Meanwhile, the public feedback and visits help to understand ground realities, he continued and reiterated that those delivering to the masses will remain in their posts.

The officers should mend their ways and strive to come up to the public expectations, the CM concluded.