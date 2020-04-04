UrduPoint.com
Six One Wheeler Charged, Detained On Northern Bypass

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:44 PM

Six one wheeler charged, detained on Northern Bypass

City Traffic Police Peshawar imposed fines before being apprehended busing in one wheeling on Northern Bypass here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar imposed fines before being apprehended busing in one wheeling on Northern Bypass here on Saturday.

According to the details, DSP Taj Malok and the education team, on the direction of SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil, blocked the Northern Corridor to prevent corona virus. In the meantime there were motor bikers busing in one wheeling.

The Traffic Police arrested six of them and charged, detained and lock them in the terminal and impose fines on them.

In-charge Traffic Headquarters Gulbahar, SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil while talking to the media men disclosed that the City Traffic Police Peshawar is in no way oblivious of its duty and adheres to traffic laws, no matter what the circumstances that is why necessary action was taken to secure the lives of people and take action in accordance with the law against those who violate traffic laws and engaged in one wheeling.

