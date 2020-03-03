Six out of eight coronavirus samples declared negative, two awaited

The Sindh Health department had sent eight samples of Coronavirus suspects for laboratory test on Tuesday and fortunately six of them have been declared as negative while two results are awaited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health department had sent eight samples of Coronavirus suspects for laboratory test on Tuesday and fortunately six of them have been declared as negative while two results are awaited.

This was disclosed in the meeting of Taskforce on Coronavirus chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Tuesday here at the CM's House.

The meeting was attended by Sindh ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, DR Bari, representatives of 5 Corps, Pakistan Rangers, Airport, Civil Aviation Authority, WHO, FIA and Dr Bari of Indus Hsopital and Dr Faisal of Aga Khan.

In the meeting, it was disclosed that on Monday four samples of suspects were sent for test and fortunately all the 4 results came negative.

Again, eight samples were sent to lab for test on Tuesday, of them six have been declared as negative while two results were still awaited.

The chief minister was told that the list of the pilgrims who went to Iran via airport and Taftan had 2848 names, of them 314 Names were found duplicate.

It means the actual number of pilgrims was 2534, of them 764 have arrived during the last 14 days were kept in quarantines but none of them had any symptoms. Presently, 557 have been quarantined at their homes while 1213 are yet to be traced whether they have returned or still in Iran or at Taftan.

The Sindh Chief Secretary said that he was in touch with Balochistan government and they were also taking strict measures to check the arriving pilgrims at Taftan.

The chief minister said that things were under control because his government has taken strict measures in time.