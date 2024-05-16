Six Out-of-school Poor Kids Enroll In Prestigious Private School
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Commissioner Maryam Khan Thursday distributed uniforms, bags and books among six poor out-of-school children of Multan after they were enrolled in a prestigious private school for free education under an agreement between District Education Authority (DEA) and Private School Authority (PSA).
The development was a practical step towards enrolling poor out of school children for their free education and training under the slogan “Education the way forward.” The initiative was already operational across Multan division and dozens of out-of-school children were already enrolled in private schools in Vehari under supervision of commissioner Maryam Khan.
Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Khan said that six kids have been enrolled in a well known private school in the first phase and the process would continue to achieve the objective. DC Multan Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer said that every child would have to get education to guide Pakistan to a development trajectory.
Parents thanked commissioner and DC for their initiative while school children were delighted on getting new school books, bags and uniforms. The six children got free admission in the Britain School, according to an official release.
