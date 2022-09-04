Six outlaws arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six accused including a court absconder and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 05 outlaws identified as Shabbir, Asif, Ghulam Abbas, Shahid and Rabnawaz and recovered 20-liter liquor, pistol 30-bore, gun 12-bore and a rifle 223 bore.

Meanwhile, a police team also claimed to have nabbed a court absconder Munir from Phularwan.

Further investigation was underway.