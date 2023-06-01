Six outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

Police said during the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested six outlaws and recovered 85 liters of liquor, three pistols,30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Imanat,Irfan,Zahoor,Mushtaq,Afzal and Imran.

Cases were registered.