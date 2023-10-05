Six Outlaws Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested six accused and recovered
narcotics and weapons from their possession.
In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different
police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and
arrested six drug pushers identified as Faqir, Mohsin, Afzal, Mubashar,
Rabnawaz and Ahmad and recovered 1.
540 kg hashish, 22 bottles of
liquor and 3 pistols 30 bore from them.
Cases were registered against the accused.