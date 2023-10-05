Open Menu

Six Outlaws Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Six outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested six accused and recovered

narcotics and weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different

police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and

arrested six drug pushers identified as Faqir, Mohsin, Afzal, Mubashar,

Rabnawaz and Ahmad and recovered 1.

540 kg hashish, 22 bottles of

liquor and 3 pistols 30 bore from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

