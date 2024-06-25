Six Outlaws Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested six accused and recovered stolen goods and illegal weapons from their possession.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of various police stations raided within their jurisdiction and nabbed 6 outlaws besides recovering stolen goods worth Rs 40,000, five pistols and one gun from them.
They were identified as Tahir, Tanveer, Hassan, Atif, Hammad and Ahsan.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gates Foundation, Pakistan vow to jointly work for Pakistan’s climate resilience buildingfew seconds
-
Tangible outcomes of govt efforts to reduce expenditures soon: PM8 seconds ago
-
Heavy rainfall forecast from June 26 to July 1 in Sindh13 seconds ago
-
USAT optional for university admissions, clarifies HEC10 minutes ago
-
PGGA organizing National Youth Forum from 25-28 June10 minutes ago
-
Nigerian delegation briefed about municipal services, infrastructure development10 minutes ago
-
Eight of a family including women, children killed over property dispute10 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address electricity-related issues10 minutes ago
-
Political stability, peace essential for country’s development: Ahsan20 minutes ago
-
Universities should create skilled manpower: PU VC20 minutes ago
-
Two illegal medical stores sealed20 minutes ago
-
PU seminar tomorrow20 minutes ago