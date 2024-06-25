Six outlaws arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested six accused and recovered stolen goods and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of various police stations raided within their jurisdiction and nabbed 6 outlaws besides recovering stolen goods worth Rs 40,000, five pistols and one gun from them.

They were identified as Tahir, Tanveer, Hassan, Atif, Hammad and Ahsan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.