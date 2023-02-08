Six outlaws arrested, 2 kg hashish recovered

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Dera Ismail Khan police arrested six criminals and drug dealers, recovered drugs and weapons during the various operations on the directions of District Police Officer Shoaib Khan on Wednesday.

Accorfing to details, Gomal University Police recovered more than 01 kg of hashish from accused Musa Khan, son of Karamat r/o Miran Shah.

Gomal University police station in another operation arrested Riaz Badshah r/o of Mujahid Nagar and recovered 1 kg of hashish from him.

City Police SHO Khabab Khan Baloch stopped 01 person during search operation and recovered 02 bottles of liquor, 135 grams of ice from accused Anwar s/o Jahangeer r/o Dirlhanwala.

A pistol with magazine and 05 cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused. Police registered the separate cases against the accused persons.

During another operation, the Paharpur police station arrested the wanted accused Fathullah Fati, son of Shaista Khan resident of village Larr, who was involved in several cases of murder and kidnapping.

SHO Paharpur police station also arrested the accused Hazratullah son of Attaullah and Sherzaman son of Nasrullah, resident of Beiliwala, who were charged in cases of murder and attempted murder.