UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Arrested, 2 Kg Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Six outlaws arrested, 2 kg hashish recovered

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Dera Ismail Khan police arrested six criminals and drug dealers, recovered drugs and weapons during the various operations on the directions of District Police Officer Shoaib Khan on Wednesday.

Accorfing to details, Gomal University Police recovered more than 01 kg of hashish from accused Musa Khan, son of Karamat r/o Miran Shah.

Gomal University police station in another operation arrested Riaz Badshah r/o of Mujahid Nagar and recovered 1 kg of hashish from him.

City Police SHO Khabab Khan Baloch stopped 01 person during search operation and recovered 02 bottles of liquor, 135 grams of ice from accused Anwar s/o Jahangeer r/o Dirlhanwala.

A pistol with magazine and 05 cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused. Police registered the separate cases against the accused persons.

During another operation, the Paharpur police station arrested the wanted accused Fathullah Fati, son of Shaista Khan resident of village Larr, who was involved in several cases of murder and kidnapping.

SHO Paharpur police station also arrested the accused Hazratullah son of Attaullah and Sherzaman son of Nasrullah, resident of Beiliwala, who were charged in cases of murder and attempted murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Police Station Drugs Dera Ismail Khan Gomal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supp ..

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supportive initiatives for busines ..

17 minutes ago
 Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

2 hours ago
 Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

4 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

4 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.