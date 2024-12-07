Six outlaws arrested; drugs and illegal weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended six outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered weapon and drugs from their possession.

A public relations officer told APP that the ICT Police Koral, Sihala, Phulgran and Nilore police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said police teams arrested four accused namely Shoukat Masih, Muhammad Rafiq, Hassan and Jahan Zaib and recovered 20 liters of liquor, 720 gram heroin, 235 gram hashish and one pistol from their possession.

Moreover two absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

/APP-rzr-mkz