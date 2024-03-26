Open Menu

Six Outlaws Arrested, Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered

Dera police in a drive launched against criminals have arrested six outlaws and drug dealers and recovered one kilogram ice from their possession

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Dera police in a drive launched against criminals have arrested six outlaws and drug dealers and recovered one kilogram ice from their possession.

The operation was conducted in the limits of Cantt police station, police spokesman said here Tuesday.

The operation was launched on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), Dera Nasir Mehmood,

Cantt police station led by the SHO Gul Sher Khan.

During the drive, police team arrested an accused Mehran s/o Sanaullah resident of Eidgah Kalan, involved

in the murder case. Police team also conducted operation against the drug dealers and recovered 370 grams of ice from their possession besides nabbing Muhammad Asif, s/o Muhammad Iqbal resident of Dewala.

Similarly, Police apprehended an accused Balqiyaz Khan, s/o Gul Niaz Khan resident of Bannu and recovered 300 grams of ice from his possession.

In another action, 70 grams of ice recovered from the possession of Muhammad Faizan, son of Imam Bakhsh resident of Dhapanwali. Accused Muhammad Parvez s/o Shahjahan resident of Gilani town, also arrested with 103 grams of ice. Meanwhile, Sabir s/o Ghulam Akbar resident of Musa Town was arrested by police with 80 grams of ice.

The police have registered separate cases against the outlaws and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Bannu Police Police Station Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..

26 seconds ago
 CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transp ..

CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..

27 seconds ago
 Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

31 seconds ago
 Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive ..

Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus

18 seconds ago
 CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM

19 seconds ago
 India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir S ..

India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah

21 seconds ago
Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know

Baltimore bridge collapse: What we know

22 seconds ago
 Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in se ..

Kenya Airways reports first operating profit in seven years

24 seconds ago
 Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat fam ..

Mehbooba Mufti condemns harassment of Hurriyat families

13 minutes ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

7 minutes ago
 Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held o ..

Ruk Sindhi's Book Launching ceremony to be held on 31 March

7 minutes ago
 Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

Drug dealer arrested in injured condition

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan