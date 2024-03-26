Six Outlaws Arrested, Drugs Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Dera police in a drive launched against criminals have arrested six outlaws and drug dealers and recovered one kilogram ice from their possession
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Dera police in a drive launched against criminals have arrested six outlaws and drug dealers and recovered one kilogram ice from their possession.
The operation was conducted in the limits of Cantt police station, police spokesman said here Tuesday.
The operation was launched on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), Dera Nasir Mehmood,
Cantt police station led by the SHO Gul Sher Khan.
During the drive, police team arrested an accused Mehran s/o Sanaullah resident of Eidgah Kalan, involved
in the murder case. Police team also conducted operation against the drug dealers and recovered 370 grams of ice from their possession besides nabbing Muhammad Asif, s/o Muhammad Iqbal resident of Dewala.
Similarly, Police apprehended an accused Balqiyaz Khan, s/o Gul Niaz Khan resident of Bannu and recovered 300 grams of ice from his possession.
In another action, 70 grams of ice recovered from the possession of Muhammad Faizan, son of Imam Bakhsh resident of Dhapanwali. Accused Muhammad Parvez s/o Shahjahan resident of Gilani town, also arrested with 103 grams of ice. Meanwhile, Sabir s/o Ghulam Akbar resident of Musa Town was arrested by police with 80 grams of ice.
The police have registered separate cases against the outlaws and started further investigation.
