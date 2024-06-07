Six Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Dera police during the various operations in the limits of various police stations arrested six outlaws including drug peddlers here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, operations against criminal elements on the directions of the District Police Officer Dera, Nasir Mehmood, are ongoing indiscriminately.
During the operations, police recovered 1030 grams of hashish, 234 grams of ice and four pistols with ammunition from the possession of the arrested persons.
The operations were conducted in the limits of Police Station Shaheed Nawab Khan, Police Station Gomal University and Saddar Police Station.
SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan Shaikh Muhammad Bilal, while taking action against drug dealers, recovered 710 grams of hashish from the possession of Muhammad Faqir son of Falak Naz resident of Malakhel. Another accused Rizwan son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Rahmanikhel was arrested and 234 grams of ice recovered from his possession.
Similarly, SHO Police Station Gomal University Faheem Abbas Khan seized 320 grams of hashish and one 30-bore pistol from the possession of Muhammad Tanveer son of Muhammad Basheer resident of Mardan Bridge. Muhammad Wahab, son of Muhammad Haroon resident of Jhok Qureshi was arrested and a single pistol of 30 bore with five cartridges was recovered from his possession.
Another accused Allah Nawaz, son of Muhammad Naeem resident of Kahawar arrested and a 30-bore pistol with ammunition recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, SHO Police Station Saddar Mukhtiar Ahmed while conducting snap checking operation, recovered a 30-bore single pistol, two magazines and cartridges from the possession of Muhammad Shafiq son of Shahnawaz resident of Awan and arrested the accused as per the rules.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
